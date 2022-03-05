RE: I 91 S closed
Correction: MM 46.9
Interstate 91 South will be closed in the area of mile marker 46.9 in Weathersfield due to an accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.