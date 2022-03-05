Royalton Barracks/ DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000853

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03-05-22 at approximately 1340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creek House Diner. Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Kimberly Taylor

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-05-22 approximately 1340 hours, VSP-Royalton Barracks received a call advising of a female, later identified as Kimberly Taylor, arrived at the Creek Diner in Bethel. The caller advised that Taylor was stumbling in and out of her vehicle and appeared passed out behind the wheel. Troopers arrived on scene and found Taylor in the driver's seat of her vehicle. Through further investigation, Taylor showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody and transported to the VSP-Royalton Barracks for processing. Upon completion of the processing, Taylor was released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court-Criminal Division-Windsor County to answer to this charge of DUI #2.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-29-22 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Windsor County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.