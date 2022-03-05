Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

 

CASE#: 22B2000853

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Stevens                       

 

STATION:   VSP Royalton Barracks               

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03-05-22 at approximately 1340  hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creek House Diner. Bethel,  VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

 

ACCUSED: Kimberly Taylor                                             

 

AGE: 55

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03-05-22 approximately 1340 hours, VSP-Royalton Barracks received a call advising of a female, later identified as Kimberly Taylor, arrived at the Creek Diner in Bethel. The caller advised that Taylor was stumbling in and out of her vehicle and appeared passed out behind the wheel.  Troopers arrived on scene and found Taylor in the driver's seat of her vehicle. Through further investigation, Taylor showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody and transported to the VSP-Royalton Barracks for processing. Upon completion of the processing, Taylor was released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court-Criminal Division-Windsor County to answer to this charge of DUI #2.

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  03-29-22 at 0800 hrs         

 

COURT: Windsor County – Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

