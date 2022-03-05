Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres

TAJIKISTAN, March 5 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the membership of the Republic of Tajikistan in the United Nations.

The congratulatory telegram of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, states as follows:

"I am pleased to congratulate the Government and people of Tajikistan on the thirtieth anniversary of your membership to the United Nations.

The date of 2 March 1992 is a special occasion for our Organization. About 5 per cent of all members of today’s United Nations joined on that single day.

Over the past three decades, we have forged ever closer partnerships in pursuit of peace, stability and social progress in the region and the world.

Tajikistan has been an important supporter of the multilateral system, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and tackling global challenges.

As we look to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, I trust that together we can advance towards more resilient, sustainable and just societies.

With solidarity, unity of purpose and a renewed spirit of dialogue, compromise and reconciliation, we can confront the challenges before us and realize the essential aspiration of our United Nations for peace, prosperity and human rights for all.

Thank you once again for your support to the United Nations over the past three decades. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our ties in the years ahead".

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, reads, in particular:

"Your Excellency,

I received with great pleasure your sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the membership of the Republic of Tajikistan in the United Nations.

It should be noted that this important historical event played an invaluable role in the process of large-scale representation of the state independence and sovereignty of Tajikistan in the international arena and further strengthening of its place in the international community.

During this period, our country, in cooperation with the Organization, has taken practical measures in the implementation of common goals, namely the maintenance of peace and security on the planet, the development of friendly relations between countries, assistance in solving international problems and ensuring respect for human rights.

We highly appreciate the significant contribution of the United Nations and its structural institutions in international affairs, especially in establishing peace and stability, including in Tajikistan.

Our country expresses its satisfaction with mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Nations and the opportunity to use the rostrum of this influential global structure in order to present its constructive initiatives, as well as achieve its international goals.

We are ready to continue our mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Nations and make our worthy contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the elimination of contemporary threats and challenges, and the upholding of the highest values of humanity.”