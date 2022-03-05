Submit Release
News Search

There were 436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,020 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22A4001440

 

TROOPER: Elisabeth Plympton

 

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

 

CONTACT#: (802) 748 3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: March 5th approximately 0214 hours

 

LOCATION: East Ryegate

 

VIOLATION:  Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Crime Committed in the Presence of a Child, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED: Harold Hallock Sr.

 

AGE: 51

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Ryegate

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 5th 2022 at approximately 0214 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a family dispute in East Ryegate, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Harold Hallock Sr. assaulted a family member in the presence of a child. Hallock was also in violation of conditions of release. Hallock was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Hallock was then lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.  

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility      

 

BAIL: No Bail

 

MUG SHOT: No

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

 

COURT DATE/TIME: March 7th 2022

 

             

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.