St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4001440

TROOPER: Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748 3111

DATE/TIME: March 5th approximately 0214 hours

LOCATION: East Ryegate

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Crime Committed in the Presence of a Child, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Harold Hallock Sr.

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Ryegate

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 5th 2022 at approximately 0214 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a family dispute in East Ryegate, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Harold Hallock Sr. assaulted a family member in the presence of a child. Hallock was also in violation of conditions of release. Hallock was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Hallock was then lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: March 7th 2022

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.