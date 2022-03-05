St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4001440
TROOPER: Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748 3111
DATE/TIME: March 5th approximately 0214 hours
LOCATION: East Ryegate
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Crime Committed in the Presence of a Child, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Harold Hallock Sr.
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Ryegate
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 5th 2022 at approximately 0214 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a family dispute in East Ryegate, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Harold Hallock Sr. assaulted a family member in the presence of a child. Hallock was also in violation of conditions of release. Hallock was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Hallock was then lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: No Bail
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: March 7th 2022
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111