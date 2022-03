Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress Campaign Gains Momentum: Rolls Out Major Community Leaders' Endorsements

Pleasantville Police Chief (Ret.) Sean Riggin with Hector Tavarez Carney's Point Deputy Mayor Pat Bomba and his wife Patty with Hector Tavarez

I'm honored to have received the endorsements of major community leaders in NJ-2. I've dedicated my life to community service and helping South Jersey be a great place to live and raise a family.” — Hector Tavarez, Democrat for U.S. Congress

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Police Captain (Ret.) Hector Tavarez, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District, announces the endorsements of major community leaders in South Jersey. "I'm honored to have received the endorsements of major community leaders in NJ-2 for my campaign for U.S. Congress. I've dedicated my life to community service and helping South Jersey be a great place to live and raise a family," said Hector Tavarez.Hector Tavarez was born in Hammonton, grew up in Mullica Township and has lived, been educated and worked in South Jersey his entire life as part of a large and proud American family with Hispanic heritage. It's here in South Jersey that his wife of 32 years, Denise, and he have raised their three incredible children and have been blessed with two amazing granddaughters. Hector is a retired Egg Harbor Township police captain and founder and Executive Director of the Police Activities League of Atlantic County, a non-profit youth organization he founded in 1989. He has spent his entire career serving the community.The following South Jersey Community Leaders have personally endorsed Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District.Pleasantville Police Chief (Ret.) Sean RigginEgg Harbor City Mayor Dr. Lisa JiampettiPenns Grove Mayor LaDaena ThomasPenns Grove City Council President Charlyn MartinCarney's Point Mayor Ken H. BrownCarney's Point Deputy Mayor Pat BombaSalem County NAACP President Nelson Carney Jr.Bishop Luke A. Witherspoon IIPastor Thelma Witherspoon(For Individual Personal Endorsements the use of title, employer name, name of organization, and/or membership does not imply an endorsement of that organization.)

