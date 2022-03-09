The Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central & Southern New Jersey Endorses Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress in NJ-2
Be it resolved that the Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central & Southern NJ proudly endorses Hector Tavarez in the 2022 Democratic Primary
I am proud to be endorsed by the Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central & Southern New Jersey.”EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police Captain (Ret.) Hector Tavarez, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District, announces the endorsement of the Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central & Southern New Jersey. "I am proud to be endorsed by the Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central & Southern New Jersey," said Hector Tavarez.
— Hector Tavarez, Democrat for U.S. Congress
Hector Tavarez was born in Hammonton, grew up in Mullica Township and has lived, been educated and worked in South Jersey his entire life as part of a large and proud American family with Hispanic heritage. It’s here in South Jersey that his wife of 32 years, Denise, and he have raised their three incredible children and have been blessed with two amazing granddaughters. Hector is a retired Egg Harbor Township police captain and founder and Executive Director of the Police Activities League of Atlantic County, a non-profit youth organization he founded in 1989. He has spent his entire career serving the community.
Below is the endorsement letter from Robert Maldonado, Senior Vice President Atlantic County, Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central & Southern NJ.
Whereas candidate Hector Tavarez was born and raised in the 2nd Congressional District of New Jersey.
Whereas Hector Tavarez has deep service & community roots in Atlantic County, having attended and graduated Oakcrest High School, Atlantic Cape Community College and Richard Stockton University.
Whereas Hector Tavarez has honorably served Egg Harbor Township as a Police Officer, having retired as Captain after 25 years of service and has remarkably helped and served thousands of youth through the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County which he founded and served for 32 years and continues to serve youth as Executive Director.
Whereas Hector Tavarez has served & loved his wife, children, grandchildren and Family.
Be it resolved that the Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central & Southern NJ proudly endorses Hector Tavarez in the 2022 Democratic Primary and in the November 2022 general election for U.S. Congress. He is by far the most qualified and best candidate in NJ 2nd District. We urge all voters (Democrats, Republicans, Independent & Undeclared) in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District to vote for Hector Tavarez who has the best service record of all seeking this position and will continue to serve his constituents in the United States Congress.
Respectfully submitted,
Robert Maldonado, Senior Vice President Atlantic County
Puerto Rican Civic Association of Central & Southern NJ
