Hector Tavarez, Democrat for Congress, Applauds Passing of the PACT Act 2021 to Expand Health Care Coverage to Veterans
Hector Tavarez, Democrat for U.S. Congress, is running to defeat Rep. Van Drew who voted against the bill to provide toxic exposure medical care to Veterans.
As New Jersey's next 2nd District U.S. Representative I will always, strongly support our U.S. Military Veterans.”EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police Captain (Ret.) Hector Tavarez, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District, announced his support for the passing of of H.R. 3967 - PACT ( Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act of 2021 which will provides eligibility for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical care to veterans who (1) participated in a toxic exposure risk activity (a qualifying activity that requires a corresponding entry in the Individual Longitudinal Exposure Record), or (2) served in specific locations on specified dates.
— Hector Tavarez, Democrat for U.S. Congress
"We should always do the right thing for the heroes who have served our country, and it's great to see that the House voted to expand health care to those who were potentially exposed to toxic substances. To me, caring for our veterans is a no brainer, so imagine my surprise when I saw that this did not pass unanimously," said Hector Tavarez.
"A quick look at those who dissented revealed that Jeff Van Drew voted against helping our veterans. I'd like to say I was shocked, but unfortunately, this is what we have come to expect from Van Drew. GOP U.S. Rep. Van Drew continues to vote against the needs of District 2 and all Americans unless they benefit his own agenda. Van Drew's vote against a bill that will address the health care needs of Veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service is infuriating," stated Hector Tavarez.
About H.R. 3967 - Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021
The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 or the Honoring our PACT Act of 2021 addresses health care, presumption of service-connection, research, resources, and other matters related to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.
The bill establishes within the VA the Formal Advisory Committee on Toxic Exposure, the Science Review Board, and the Working Group to assist with the various procedures in establishing or removing presumptions of service-connection.
The bill modifies or establishes the presumption of service-connection for certain conditions or purposes for various groups of veterans
Among other requirements of Act, the VA must:
Provide a veteran with a medical examination regarding the nexus between a disability and toxic exposure risk activity if a veteran submits a disability compensation claim for a service-connected disability with insufficient evidence.
Incorporate a clinical questionnaire to help determine potential toxic exposures as part of the initial screening conducted for veterans with a VA primary care provider.
Establish a registry for current or past members of the Armed Forces who may have been exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances due to the environmental release of aqueous film-forming foam at a Department of Defense location, and establish and maintain the Fort McClellan Health Registry.
###
Click here to learn more about Hector Tavarez.
Vince Brotherton, Campaign Director
Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress
+1 609-703-1835
info@tavarez2022.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter