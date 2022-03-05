Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,182 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Arrests Trenton Man for Mother’s Death

Trenton, GA (March 4, 2022) - The GBI has arrested and charged Roger Allen Shrader, age 58, of Trenton, GA with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault by strangulation. This arrest comes after the Dade County Sheriff's Office asked agents in the Calhoun regional investigative office to assist with a homicide investigation.

On March 4, 2022,  Dade County deputies responded to 53 Brow Road, Trenton GA to conduct a welfare check.  The deputies discovered a deceased woman identified as Lagatha Shrader Watson, age 81, of Bryant, Alabama.  Watson’s adult son,  Shrader, was taken into custody and booked into the Dade County Jail.  

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the casefile will be given to the Dade County District Attorney for prosecution.

You just read:

More about GBI Arrests Trenton Man for Mother’s Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.