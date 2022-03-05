More about GBI Arrests Trenton Man for Mother’s Death

Trenton, GA (March 4, 2022) - The GBI has arrested and charged Roger Allen Shrader, age 58, of Trenton, GA with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault by strangulation. This arrest comes after the Dade County Sheriff's Office asked agents in the Calhoun regional investigative office to assist with a homicide investigation.

On March 4, 2022, Dade County deputies responded to 53 Brow Road, Trenton GA to conduct a welfare check. The deputies discovered a deceased woman identified as Lagatha Shrader Watson, age 81, of Bryant, Alabama. Watson’s adult son, Shrader, was taken into custody and booked into the Dade County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the casefile will be given to the Dade County District Attorney for prosecution.