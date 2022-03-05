Fitchburg Fire Claims One Life 

FITCHBURG — Three adults were injured in a fire that broke out in a Fitchburg triple decker this morning, and one of them succumbed to those injuries late today, said Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante W. Suarez, Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest F. Martineau, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Fitchburg firefighters responded to the Hartford Street scene following a 9-1-1 call at about 7:22 this morning. They found heavy smoke and flames on arrival and rescued one occupant from the second floor. That person was transported from the scene and later succumbed to injuries. Two others who escaped from the building were transported from the scene for medical treatment.

“While it’s still early in the investigation, we know that smoke alarms are important tools for preventing tragedies like this one,” said Chief Suarez. “Working smoke alarms should be present on every floor of every home.”

“You could have less than three minutes to escape a fire at home,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Fire is fast and every second counts. Creating and practicing a home escape plan that includes two ways out can reduce your risk of injury or death in a fire. Be sure everyone at home can understand and use the plan, including children, seniors, and persons with disabilities.”

Investigators believe the fire began in a hallway on the first floor near the front right side of the building. The cause has not yet been determined. The fire is being jointly investigated by the Fitchburg Fire Department, Fitchburg Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

