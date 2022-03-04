Submit Release
Public Health Officials Announce 10,462 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10,462 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 272 deaths since February 25, 2022. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,037,199 cases, including 32,926 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.  The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  Since February 25, 2022, laboratories have reported 750,521 specimens for a total of 55,089,500.  As of last night, 843 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 153 patients were in the ICU and 77 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 25 - March 3, 2022 is 1.4%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 25 - March 3, 2022 is 1.6%. 

A total of 21,157,960 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,488 doses.  Since February 25, 2022, 87,414 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  Of Illinois' total population, 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).   

Beginning this weekend, daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days.

All data are provisional and will change.  Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic.  To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

