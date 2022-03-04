Glory Days Garage Band to open the 2022 Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series March 13

GALESBURG - The 2022 Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series will open Sunday, March 13 with the Glory Days Garage Band at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

The band performs 1960s rock ‘n' roll, including the Beatles, Credence Clearwater Revival, Rolling Stones, Steppenwolf, Wilson Pickett and more. Tom Campbell (vocals and guitar), Mike Berry (vocals and guitar), Bob McKee (bass) and Chris Cinnamon (drums and vocals) will present an acoustic set of the greatest rock songs of all time.

The two-hour performance will begin at 2 p.m. in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St., with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested. Visitors will be required to observe all current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg's book "The American Songbag" published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the site.