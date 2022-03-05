Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 7, 2022

MARYLAND, April 3 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 4, 2022

Committees will review the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan and FY23-28 CIP's for the Agricultural Land Preservation Easement project, storm drains and stormwater management, and recycling and resource management

The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Monday, March 7, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the recommended FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Agricultural Land Preservation Easement Project, the County's Draft Economic Development Strategic Plan and the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee will meet on at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the recommended FY23-28 CIP for storm drains, stormwater management, and recycling and resource management.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Release ID: 22-097 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884