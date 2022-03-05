Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,235 in the last 365 days.

Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 7, 2022

MARYLAND, April 3 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 4, 2022

Committees will review the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan and FY23-28 CIP's for the Agricultural Land Preservation Easement project, storm drains and stormwater management, and recycling and resource management

The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Monday, March 7, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the recommended FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Agricultural Land Preservation Easement Project, the County's Draft Economic Development Strategic Plan and the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee will meet on at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the recommended FY23-28 CIP for storm drains, stormwater management, and recycling and resource management.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below. 

Release ID: 22-097 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884

You just read:

Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 7, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.