Women’s History Month and Mental Health Resources will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Today at 2 p.m. on Radio America

Prom dress distribution will also be a topic of discussion in this week’s edition

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 4, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Dr. Claudia Campos, community leader and co-founder of the non-profit organization, Latinas USA, Monica Wainbarg, program manager and psychotherapist at Identity, INC., and Elizabeth Gonzalez, program coordinator at the Montgomery County Recreation Center. The show will air today at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

In this edition we will highlight Women’s History Month and the variety of events taking place in Montgomery County. Dr. Claudia Campos, community leader and co-founder of the non-profit organization, Latinas USA, will talk about her upcoming women’s circle taking place on Saturday, March 5 in Wheaton. This is a group that offers women a safe space to heal by providing free professional support and guidance that helps women develop their personal and professional skills. Moreover, International Women’s Day will be celebrated at the Manor Country Club in Rockville on March 16.

The second part of the show will focus on mental health and the resources available at Identity, Inc. Monica Wainbarg, program manager and psychotherapist, will discuss the importance of seeking professional help in times of turbulence to ensure our mental health wellness. Wainbarg will provide the contact information to request support or more information on the resources available.

Furthermore, prom season is just around the corner, and the Montgomery County Recreation Department wants to ensure that the dream of attending prom can come true for high school students. As Montgomery County continues to make its way out of the pandemic, many families continue to battle with financial instability. Therefore, the Montgomery County Recreation Department is collecting gently used and new dresses that will be distributed at no cost to young women on Saturday, April 16 at the Marilyn Praisner Recreation Center located at 14906 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

