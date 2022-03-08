NKD Rehab, LLC Announces a New Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Bradenton, FL

Management Company for Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will Manage the 40-bed Rehab Hospital in Bradenton, Florida

With the population growth in Bradenton, as well as the Sarasota neighboring community at well above the national average, NKD is excited to serve Bradenton and the surrounding gulf coast communities” — Shane Shoulders

BRADENTON, FLORIDA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, plans to develop its first Florida-based inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital. The hospital will have all modern private patient rooms, a therapy gym with advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art equipment.

People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

“With the population growth in Bradenton, as well as the Sarasota neighboring community at well above the national average, NKD is excited to serve Bradenton and the surrounding gulf coast communities with our innovative medical rehab hospital,” said Shane Shoulders, Partner Kennor Cross Investments. “This new rehab hospital will bring over 100 career opportunities to the community.

This hospital in Bradenton is the fourth inpatient rehabilitation hospital that NKD Rehab and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners have recently announced to serve inpatient rehabilitation needs across the country.

About NKD

NKD is a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, that develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets.

About Kennor Holdings

Kennor Holdings, LP is a family of commercial real estate development companies with a portfolio of regional and national projects based in Dallas, TX. The Kennor team has more than 15 years of commercial real estate development experience and has structured syndication in excess of $300M.

About Cross Development

As a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties over $1B in value, Cross Development executes using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly. crossdevelopment.net

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, follow them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.