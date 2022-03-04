Submit Release
Monetary and financial statistics – January 2022

MACAU, March 4 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in January. Meanwhile, resident deposits increased from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits increased 8.8% and 1.2% respectively. M1 thus rose 3.2% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 0.4%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.7% to MOP692.3 billion.  On an annual basis, M1 and M2 fell 4.5% and 0.5% respectively.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.1%, 49.4%, 6.0% and 6.9% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits rose 0.4% from the preceding month to MOP670.6 billion while non-resident deposits also increased 8.1% to MOP383.1 billion.  On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector dropped 0.8% to MOP262.4 billion.  As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 2.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,316.1 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.0%, 50.3%, 6.3% and 22.8% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped by 0.3% from a month ago to MOP561.6 billion whereas external loans rose 3.3% to MOP764.2 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went up by 1.7% from a month earlier to MOP1,325.7 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 15.9%, 37.7%, 14.8% and 28.3% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-January, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector fell from 60.4% at end-December 2021 to 60.2%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 101.3% to 100.7%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 65.2% and 60.0% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 0.73%.

