Sweden supports Moldova's refugee intake from Ukraine

SWEDEN, March 4 - Following consultation with the Ministry of Justice, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency has decided to assist Moldova by providing tents, lighting and air conditioning systems, and two large-scale power generators to support Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country.

In response to a request from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency has decided to assist Moldova in their efforts to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing immense human suffering. We will therefore do everything we can to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. The Government has already sent emergency shelters, fire equipment, medical supplies and equipment, and we will be increasing our support further,” says Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson.

Sweden will provide Moldova with ten large tents for emergency shelter, lighting and air conditioning systems, two large-scale power generators and personnel from the Civil Contingencies Agency to set up the camps. Operational planning is now under way and the equipment is being packed for delivery. This support to Moldova amounts to approximately SEK 5 million.

