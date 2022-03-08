Troy Dooly, The Beachside CEO Now A Contributing Author With Home Business Advertiser
Bob Schwartz, Editor of Home Business Advertiser Welcomes Troy Dooly As The Newest Contributing Writer
Bobby asked me off and on to write for Home Business Advertiser over the last 17 years, but I didn't have time to do it full-time. The timing was perfect this time and we are off to the races.”DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Troy Dooly, first met Bob, when Dooly was the EVP of ProSTEP, the world's largest lead generalization, support, and training company, back at the turn of the century. Over the years, Schwartz and Dooly have been friendly competitors and found they share many of the same personal and business values.
— TroyDooly - The Beachside CEO
In the 4th Quarter of 2021, Dooly reached out for a client, to see if Schwartz could provide a specific type of lead. As they talked and caught up, Schwartz shared that he was in need of a new contributing writer. Dooly jumped at the offer, and the new partnership was boar.
Over the last two decades, Dooly has written over 500 articles on topics around business, purpose-inspired communication, trust in the marketplace, faith-based business, and how to bring your family into the boardroom. He has written two manuals on the direct sales profession and produced over 870 podcasts and over 1000 videos.
Named One of the most influential voices in the main street entrepreneur community by critics and proponents alike, Troy Dooly is Co-Founder and Beachside CEO of the global advisory agency, Deep South Companies Inc. Deep South is a group of companies whose sole focus is to help guide organizations to develop communication and communities which deliver a true difference in the lives of those they serve.
Dooly has emerged as a leading authority in the area of purpose-inspired communications. Startup entrepreneurs to multi-national corporations have adopted his breakthrough methodology and frameworks to protect their teams’ integrity and to deliver on the promises they make to their shareholders, employees, and customers.
Dooly’s creed is “Live An Epic Adventure” - in work or life; follow your passion, and live your purpose.
When Troy Dooly isn’t working with clients, he is a speaker, results coach, and Media host. He Podcasts and T.V. Shows have been seen on the Home Business Radio Network, The Direct Sales TV Network, ROKU, Amazon, Blog Talk Radio, and all major podcasting platforms, such as Apple, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Sound Cloud, and more.
Dooly sits on numerous boards of public companies, non-profits, ministries, associations, and private companies.
Dooly is also a founding member of Catalyst Conference A-Team, helping to facilitate hundreds of volunteers for 20 years who serve 10,000 to 13,000 attendees annually, who attend the Atlanta Catalyst Leadership Conference. Troy has been married 35 years to Best-Selling author Paige Winship Dooly and has 9 wonderful children, and currently is raising a couple of wild granddaughters.
The Home Business Advertiser was launched 17 years ago, by Bob Schwartz. Bob has been in the lead generation industry since the 1990s and was a pioneer along with Troy Dooly in online advertising. In 2005 Bob left Cutting Edge Media to launch the Home Business Advertiser.
