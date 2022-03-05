Submit Release
News Search

There were 424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,995 in the last 365 days.

PowerHouse Gym collaborates with Movestrong to install an outdoor fitness training area

PowerHouse Gym Adds Outdoor Fitness Training Area As Solution For Members

PowerHouse Gym Adds Outdoor Fitness Training Area As Solution For Members

PowerHouse Gym Adds MoveStrong T-Rex Outdoor Functional Training Station an WOW factor for members and guest as they entered the outdoor training area.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With various restrictions on limiting member access to health clubs, David Fisher’s PowerHouse Gym decided to create an outdoor training space to move fitness equipment in an open workout area. Committed to providing the finest workout atmosphere to his clients, coming up with an idea to maintain healthy fitness regimens during this time where a strong and sound body is vital, is indeed a great choice to make.

PowerHouse Gym made these changes in its fitness training area by collaborating with MoveStrong, a US-based fitness and strength equipment manufacturer. T-Rex outdoor functional training station was used to create this outdoor space with a goal to add a wow factor for gym members the moment they entered the area.

A 12-post model with vibrant eye-catching colors, bodyweight training facilities and special functional workout features has been customized to bring about a challenging space for regular workouts. Read more in detail about the training area’s layout, company mission and choice of equipment with pictures here.

Jared Kuka
Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment, LLC
+1 855-728-8700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

PowerHouse Gym collaborates with Movestrong to install an outdoor fitness training area

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.