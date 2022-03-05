PowerHouse Gym collaborates with Movestrong to install an outdoor fitness training area
PowerHouse Gym Adds MoveStrong T-Rex Outdoor Functional Training Station an WOW factor for members and guest as they entered the outdoor training area.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With various restrictions on limiting member access to health clubs, David Fisher’s PowerHouse Gym decided to create an outdoor training space to move fitness equipment in an open workout area. Committed to providing the finest workout atmosphere to his clients, coming up with an idea to maintain healthy fitness regimens during this time where a strong and sound body is vital, is indeed a great choice to make.
PowerHouse Gym made these changes in its fitness training area by collaborating with MoveStrong, a US-based fitness and strength equipment manufacturer. T-Rex outdoor functional training station was used to create this outdoor space with a goal to add a wow factor for gym members the moment they entered the area.
A 12-post model with vibrant eye-catching colors, bodyweight training facilities and special functional workout features has been customized to bring about a challenging space for regular workouts. Read more in detail about the training area’s layout, company mission and choice of equipment with pictures here.
Jared Kuka
Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment, LLC
+1 855-728-8700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other