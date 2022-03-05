Submit Release
One-time sales tax holiday bill by Paul and Rule passes House 

OLYMPIA— The state House of Representatives has passed a one-time holiday from sales tax for Washington shoppers. September is an especially difficult month for working families because of back-to-school costs. Under this legislation, there will be no sales tax this year from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 for certain items priced $1,000 or less, including clothing, school supplies, computers, and energy-efficient appliances.  

This bill will help families, especially those who’ve been most impacted by rising expenses. The weekend exemption from a sales tax bill also places a special emphasis on assisting local, Main Street businesses.

“It looks like we may finally be coming out of this pandemic, but our families, neighbors and local shops still need a break,” said Rep. Dave Paul (D-Oak Harbor), sponsor of House Bill 2018. “This is a great opportunity to give them a boost right as school starts in the fall.”

“Whether your kids need pencils, notebooks or a new computer this fall, this bill will ensure it’s a little easier on your bank account this Labor Day,” said Rep. Rule (D-Blaine), who co-sponsored the legislation. “There’s no single solution to solve the pressure that working families are facing, but this is one good bill to help us all find a little relief.”

The legislation focuses on providing relief on everyday goods that families need for school, work, or their homes and is intended to inspire people to get out and shop local on Labor Day weekend.

“Corporate greed is driving up the cost of food, consumer goods, and household essentials,” said Paul. “Don’t reward this bad behavior, shop local instead! Main Street businesses need our help, massive corporations don’t.”

“Shopping local, at your corner store, means money stays in the community and helps your neighbors pay their rent or mortgage, pay for their own back-to-school needs, or take care of loved ones,” Paul continued. “Sales at local businesses mean more jobs and stronger communities. It is so important to pass this legislation to support the people and businesses that make our communities great.”

HB 2018 left the House on a 91-7 vote and will be taken up by the Senate, which has until March 10 to approve the bill and send it along for Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature.

