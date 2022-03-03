Submit Release
U.C. Berkeley Must Freeze Enrollment, California Supreme Court Says

The decision was the result of a legal battle with a residents’ group, Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, that had accused the university of failing to provide enough on-campus housing while at the same time admitting high numbers of students, many of them from other states or countries. A spokesman said the decision meant that the university would have to cut in-person enrollment by at least 2,500 students in the fall of 2022. A spokesman said the decision meant that the university would have to cut in-person enrollment by at least 2,500 students in the fall of 2022.

