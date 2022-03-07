Biotonus USA, Inc. Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Former CEO of Atteva, Jef Welch, named CEO of Biotonus USA.DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotonus Network, the European consumer product conglomerate today announced that Jef Welch has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of their North American subsidiary Biotonus USA.
“It has been an honor to serve as Atteva’s CEO since its inception," said Mr. Welch. "With my old friend and business partner, Markus Goller integrating Atteva into the newly former Biotonus USA, I'm even more confident in our future as we continue our commitment to best practices in developing and manufacturing the highest of quality products,” states Jef Welch.
Mr. Welch has extensive experience running major multinational expansions, having led the expansions for several multi-billion dollar, direct-2-consumer (D2C) over the last forty years.
“I am extremely honored, on behalf of the executive team and countless Biotonus independent main street entrepreneurs to welcome a person like Jef Welch to our leadership,” Mr. Groller, founder and CEO of Biotonus mentioned at the Board meeting. Mr. Groller, went on to state – “This unique leader has already enriched the company itself, but when combined with his Atteva experience, now provides an invaluable source of success for all our networkers worldwide.”
Jef Welch and Markus Goller both agree; "Michael opened a great opportunity and with his commitment heartily supported the integration of Atteva to biotonus."
About Biotonus:
Biotonus is a purpose-focused company, dedicated to guiding Main Street entrepreneurs worldwide into living financially successful lives. Biotonus Network controls a portfolio of companies focused on the manufacturing and distribution of health and wellness products, as well as personal and financial development systems. The company competes in three industries including health and wellness, inner and outer skincare, and financial management — through a network of Main Street independent entrepreneurs, empowered with leading social selling technology. More information on the Company can be found at Biotonus.Network
