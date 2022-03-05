Submit Release
Online Form Available for Federal Premises ID Registration

JEFFERSON CITY

As foreign animal diseases such as avian influenza and African swine fever continue to pose threats to the Missouri livestock industry, the Missouri Department of Agriculture encourages producers to create, or tighten, biosecurity plans on their farms. The first step in developing a biosecurity plan is to register for a federal premises ID number (PIN).

A PIN is a unique code permanently assigned to a single physical location. This number can be assigned to locations where animals are born, managed, marketed or exhibited. Allied agricultural operations and non-producer participants can also register for PINs.

PIN registration is administered by the state of Missouri and allows animal health officials to quickly and precisely identify where animals are located in the event of an animal health or food safety emergency. Information gathered through premises registration will be used solely for animal health purposes. This critical data will provide animal health officials with necessary contact information in case of a disease concern.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is accepting free and voluntary registration of premises in the state.

MDA has created an easy-to-use online federal premises ID registration form. To register for a PIN online, visit agriculture.mo.gov/avian-influenza.php. For those who prefer to register via phone, contact the MDA Animal Health Division at (573) 751-3377.

Once PIN registration is complete and the premises has been validated by the Animal Health Division, a PIN card will be mailed to the registrant.

If you have already registered for a PIN in the state of Missouri, but have forgotten the number, or need to update information pertaining to the premises, call the Department at (573) 751-3377.

The Missouri State Fair does not require a PIN to show or exhibit livestock.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at  agriculture.mo.gov.

Online Form Available for Federal Premises ID Registration

