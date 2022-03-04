Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,208 in the last 365 days.

March 2022

ESSER Funding Impact

Representatives from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation presented to the board on specific work that is being done to help students with  ESSER investments in schools. Nebraska Children and Families Foundation focuses on working with communities and building strong connections with families to improve the outcomes of all children.

Nebraska Harvest of the Month Program Expansion

Board members voted to expand the Nebraska Harvest of the Month Program. At least 25 pre-k/early education sites will pilot Harvest of the Month, receiving toolkits, training, and technical assistance. Project components will be evaluated, with an assessment of knowledge gained and data will be collected to measure the effectiveness of the Nebraska Thursdays promotional campaign.

Nebraska Harvest of the Month Program

Content Area Standards Recommendations

Board members voted to adopt recommendations on the content area standards process created by a special ad-hoc committee. The recommendations include defining board member roles and responsibilities, hiring a consultant to review the standards development and revision process, and the creation of a policy that directs the Board to approve content area standards for all subject matter areas.

Content-area Standards Recommendations

You just read:

March 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.