March 2022

ESSER Funding Impact

Representatives from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation presented to the board on specific work that is being done to help students with ESSER investments in schools. Nebraska Children and Families Foundation focuses on working with communities and building strong connections with families to improve the outcomes of all children.

Nebraska Harvest of the Month Program Expansion

Board members voted to expand the Nebraska Harvest of the Month Program. At least 25 pre-k/early education sites will pilot Harvest of the Month, receiving toolkits, training, and technical assistance. Project components will be evaluated, with an assessment of knowledge gained and data will be collected to measure the effectiveness of the Nebraska Thursdays promotional campaign.

Content Area Standards Recommendations

Board members voted to adopt recommendations on the content area standards process created by a special ad-hoc committee. The recommendations include defining board member roles and responsibilities, hiring a consultant to review the standards development and revision process, and the creation of a policy that directs the Board to approve content area standards for all subject matter areas.

