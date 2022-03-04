Ministry Of Corrections, Policing And Public Safety And Saskatoon Tribal Council Sign Agreement

CANADA, March 4 - Released on March 4, 2022

Today, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support First Nations inmates as they transition back into their home communities.

"This agreement is a step toward reducing the number of First Nations individuals that are incarcerated in our province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "This will also allow us to further address the root causes of reoffending and create stronger communities by ensuring necessary supports and opportunities are available to those transitioning out of the criminal justice system."

Minister Tell, STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand along with STC Chiefs signed the Offender Reintegration Partnership Agreement.

The partnership agreement outlines measures that will be taken to advance long-term reconciliation regarding incarcerated individuals. Some of the short- and mid-term goals are:

implementing employment programming;

enhancing education and training opportunities;

creating high quality cultural services in the Saskatoon Correctional Centre delivered exclusively by First Nations persons;

developing a reintegration program that best supports individuals leaving incarceration; and

evaluating outcomes for further enhancements to the partnership.

"Indigenous people continue to be overrepresented in our provincial correctional systems," Chief Arcand said. "The province and STC acknowledge that the work required to support rehabilitation and reintegration must be based on a shared response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action. This partnership ensures STC can offer Indigenous-led services for Indigenous people through employment, education, and cultural support to have a better quality of life."

A Provincial Correctional Services Innovation committee will be established as part of the agreement to improve outcomes over time and continue momentum in a positive direction for First Nations people.

