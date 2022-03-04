More than 10 cities interested in implementing RAILBUS
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 10 cities in Africa and East Asia expressed their interest to negotiate the implementation of the RAILBUS mass transportation system, which represents a radical solution to the transportation and traffic congestion problems, in addition to its contribution to sustainable development and changing the civilized face of each city.
Today, transportation infrastructure in many cities is limited and inefficient. With low income and poor infrastructure, mobility is a major stumbling block for a country’s economic development.
Buses are widely used but are extremely overcrowded and cause major traffic congestion. Traffic jams also result in considerable loss of time and productivity. RAILBUS is an elevated system which provides an alternative transportation solution which relieves congestion off the roads and provide a safe and comfortable way to travel.
RAILBUS is coming to Africa and bringing opportunities for Governments, Organizations, Investors across many sectors to participate in this revolutionary venture.
RAILBUS Inc., a start-up company incorporated in Delaware developed a new generation of green low-cost mass transportation systems powered by solar energy.
