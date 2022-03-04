Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,162 in the last 365 days.

More than 10 cities interested in implementing RAILBUS

RAILBUS Vehicles

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 10 cities in Africa and East Asia expressed their interest to negotiate the implementation of the RAILBUS mass transportation system, which represents a radical solution to the transportation and traffic congestion problems, in addition to its contribution to sustainable development and changing the civilized face of each city.


Today, transportation infrastructure in many cities is limited and inefficient. With low income and poor infrastructure, mobility is a major stumbling block for a country’s economic development.
Buses are widely used but are extremely overcrowded and cause major traffic congestion. Traffic jams also result in considerable loss of time and productivity. RAILBUS is an elevated system which provides an alternative transportation solution which relieves congestion off the roads and provide a safe and comfortable way to travel.

RAILBUS is coming to Africa and bringing opportunities for Governments, Organizations, Investors across many sectors to participate in this revolutionary venture.

RAILBUS Inc., a start-up company incorporated in Delaware developed a new generation of green low-cost mass transportation systems powered by solar energy.

Mark Maclaurin
RAILBUS INC.
+ +1 3027253185
email us here

You just read:

More than 10 cities interested in implementing RAILBUS

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.