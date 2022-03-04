One Arrested After Joint ALE Undercover Investigation

Following an undercover investigation, ALE and the Oakboro Police Department arrested a tobacco store owner for numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

The joint operation stemmed from community complaints of illegal THC products being sold out of Oakboro Tobacco and Vape, located at 214 Alonzo Dr. The community complaints emphasized the drastic physical reactions caused by the products and concerns for their potential harmful effects.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities determined the products were illegal marijuana-infused gummy candies from California.

On Thursday, March 3, ALE special agents and officers with the Oakboro Police Department executed a search warrant of the business. As a result, special agents seized 4,872 packages of infused gummies, marijuana paraphernalia, illegal detox drinks, and cash.

The owner, Hazem Musaed Ahmed Al-Hariri, 37, of Oakboro was charged with: