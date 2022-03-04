Rae The Anxiety Coach Launches the "Living Life Anxiety Free" Self Paced Course to Help Anxiety Sufferers
"Living Life Anxiety Free" is an online course created by Present by Nature that provides anxiety sufferers a deep dive into identifying and eliminating anxiety
I created the Living Life Anxiety Free online course which is less intrusive than direct human interaction and allows anxiety sufferers to try to heal their anxiety at their own pace!”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anxiety has become way too familiar across the United States these days. A traumatic loss, experience, and even social media platforms are common triggers of anxiety. Sometimes, overcoming anxiety is a difficult task, especially when left untreated. However, there are many outlets that individuals can explore to help anxiety sufferers get to the root cause. Enter the "Living Life Anxiety Free" self-paced course created by Rae the Anxiety Coach, the founder of Present By Nature.
— Rae The Anxiety Coach
Rae, the Anxiety Coach, founded her Present By Nature business in 2021. Her objective is to help millions of women across the globe tackle and heal their anxiety for good.
Since the inception of her business, Rae the Anxiety Coach has created an array of personalized offerings for her clients. Recently, Rae the Anxiety Coach launched "Anxious to Aligned," a comprehensive one-on-one program that helps heal anxiety through breathwork, somatic embodiment, and inner child work. It has been her most utilized offering with her clients to date.
While Rae, the Anxiety Coach, has had lots of outreach for her "Anxious to Aligned" program, she has found that one-on-one programs might not be for everyone. "Through experience, outreach, and feedback, I have found that not every person is ready to work one-on-one with an anxiety coach, regardless of the severity of their condition," said Rae, the Anxiety Coach. "So, I created the Living Life Anxiety Free online course, which is less intrusive than direct human interaction and allows anxiety sufferers to try to heal their anxiety at their own pace. This alternative approach seems to be working!"
Through the "Living Life Anxiety-Free" online course, anxiety sufferers will access all of the following.
1. Expansive and Experiential Modules
Cultivating Safety in the Body & Why It's Important for Anxiety
How to Connect with the Anxious Inner Child
Self Compassion & Self Judgement
Understanding Anxiety & Stress: What is it?
2. Guided Meditations & Embodiment Practices
Safety in Your Body Meditation
You are Supported Grounding Meditation
Inner Child Meditation
Self Compassion & Judgement Embodiment Meditation
3. Journaling Practices:
Anxiety Release
Inner Child Connection
Creating Safety
Self Love
4. A Comprehensive Tools & Resources for Anxiety PDF
Rae, the Anxiety Coach, explained that this online course scratches the surface and exposes basic practices and methodologies to help people manage and overcome their anxiety. "Living Life Anxiety Free is a beginner-level course that helps people address their anxiety. I plan on creating more comprehensive online courses. This is the first of many!"
For more information on the "Living Life Anxiety Free" online course, visit the Present By Nature website or reach out to Rae, The Anxiety Coach, on Instagram.
Rachel Nelson
Present By Nature
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other