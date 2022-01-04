Rae The Anxiety Coach Launches 'Anxious to Aligned' Program for Stress and Anxiety Sufferers
Anxious to Aligned is a one-on-one coaching program provided by Rae The Anxiety Coach to help women overcome stress and anxiety in their daily lives.
"Anxious To Aligned" has been created to meet YOU exactly where you’re at on YOUR soul journey, and empower YOU to create the life YOU desire!”LONG BEACH , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Year's Resolutions are the hot topic as we turn into the New Year. "New Year, New Me" is a phrase used way too often by people looking to reset and turn over a new leaf. The most common resolution involves dusting off that gym membership and getting back into shape. While improving your physical health is imperative, most people fail to consider working on their mental health, especially their stress and anxiety levels. Rae, The Anxiety Coach, is looking to expose this notion through her latest coaching program called "Anxious To Aligned."
— Rae The Anxiety Coach
"Anxious to Aligned" is a one-on-one coaching program that Rae The Anxiety Coach officially launched on January 1, 2022. The program is offered to women struggling with anxiety and feeling overwhelmed from triggers, including work, sports, family, and social life. Anxious To Aligned was designed for those who desire to dive deeper into the root cause of their anxiety and form a more robust connection of self.
The Anxious to Aligned offering includes 6 Months of 1:1 support, (3) 50-minute 1:1 sessions each month, Voxer & text support, access to all other Present By Nature offerings. Rae, The Anxiety Coach, will use the true intention framework, client-led and intuition-led practices, Somatic practices, Inner Child Work, breathwork, and meditation practices.
Through the Anxious to Aligned program, Rae The Anxiety Coach hopes to help women connect with the joy in their lives, understand their bodies and nervous systems in a new way, develop more self-trust, and help them overcome their stress, anxiety, and fears.
When asked why she created the Anxious to Aligned program, Rae The Anxiety Coach stated, "I created the program for a few reasons. First, I battled anxiety for 20+ years and know the hopeless feeling it can bring. Oddly enough, I don't see many coaches specializing in anxiety or using holistic modalities. I want to change that. I'm on a mission to help 5 million souls feel free from anxiety and connected to love."
Get to the root cause of your anxiety & reframe what it means to you. Reach out to Rae, The Anxiety Coach at Present By Nature, to book your free curiosity call today. Flexible payment plans are available upon request.
