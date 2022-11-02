Rae, the Anxiety Coach: Breathwork is the New Yoga for Health and Wellness
The main benefit of breathwork is that it can help reduce or eliminate anxiety symptoms. This is because when we hold onto stress and trauma, it can harm our mental health and cause distress.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years, Yoga has served as an excellent outlet for physical, mental, and emotional wellness and relief. As a result, millions of individuals across the globe have incorporated Yoga into their daily routines. But a new health and wellness practice is making a splash on the scene, and that practice is called Breathwork.
Similar to Yoga's trajectory in the 1990s, the adoption of Breathwork is sky-rocketing in the 2020s as more people are exploring new outlets to upkeep their physical and mental health. However, Breathwork isn't a new practice. It was established thousands of years ago and then modernized by Stanislav and Christina Grof in the 1970s. Breathwork falls under the realm of somatic therapy techniques.
Somatic therapy is all about the mind-body connection. Somatic treatment aims to help individuals release any stress, trauma, or anxiety stored in their bodies. Practicing somatic therapy and Breathwork has proven to improve physical and emotional health overall in millions of individuals who practice it.
So, what is Breathwork? Breathwork is a bodywork that uses breathing to release tension and stress. It helps to calm the mind, relax the muscles, and reduce physical pain. Breathwork is facilitated by breathing deeply from the diaphragm, allowing for better brain oxygen flow. When we breathe deeply, our heart rate slows, blood pressure falls, and our muscles relax. Additionally, our cortisol levels drop, which can have a calming effect on both the mind and body. Breathwork helps to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.
Breathwork has many other benefits for anxiety sufferers, including relief of stored stress and trauma, better physical health (e.g., pain reduction), enhanced emotional well-being (e.g., increased self-confidence), and improved mental well-being (e.g., better sleep). Breathwork also helps individuals feel more comfortable in their bodies, leading to heightened self-acceptance levels. It has even been adopted as a treatment for PTSD because it can help to break down barriers that are causing fear or anxiety.
"The main benefit of Breathwork is that it can help reduce or eliminate anxiety symptoms because when we hold onto stress and trauma, it can harm our mental health and cause distress," said Rae, the Anxiety Coach. "Breathwork helps us to release these negative emotions and sensations, which can make us feel better overall."
As a dual collegiate athlete, Rae experienced overwhelming anxiety since she was young and never took action to help alleviate these feelings. It wasn't until 2016 that Rae found Breathwork at a festival. After this point, her stress and anxiety issues started to decrease because she started incorporating Breathwork into her daily morning routine. "Breathwork was a little awkward for me at first because it was so new to me, and I didn't know what to expect," said Rae. "But after giving it a try, I became obsessed. It quickly became apparent how powerful Breathwork could be for anxiety sufferers like myself!"
Since then, Rae received numerous certifications for Breathwork and somatic therapy, leading her to start her own business, Present By Nature. Rae offers various courses and programs for exclusive one-on-one and group environments. Her next focus is on monthly programs to support corporate mental wellness initiatives, as Rae believes the business world has been slow to adopt mental health support for its employees.
As with any form of therapy or treatment that focuses on wellness and healing, Rae highly recommends that individuals seek out Breathwork therapy from a trained professional. Rae, the Anxiety Coach, is currently accepting new clients for the Fall and Winter seasons.
