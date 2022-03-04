NAI Legacy acquires Industrial Property for Jonny Pops expansion
NAI Legacy
Amelia Bjorklund
Investment Analyst
3600 American Blvd W
Suite 360
Bloomington, MN 55431
(952) 491-3069
Amelia@nailegacy.com
NAI Legacy Acquires 80,000 SF Industrial Facility
Acquisition for DST Placement
Minneapolis, MN - NAI Legacy and its affiliates are pleased to announce the acquisition of the ± 80,000 SF Industrial property for the new JonnyPops headquarters. The new facility, what they call the “Plant for the Future” project is located ± 30 miles outside of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul urban district. The property is located on ±13.97 acres, at 13512 Business Center Drive, Elk River, MN 55330. The property will be financially structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) which will offer beneficial shares of the property for multiple investors.
In the past 10 years, JonnyPops has grown exponentially and their products are sold from coast to coast. The Plant for the Future project pulls together the facility and equipment requirements for JonnyPops to continue expansion. Today, JonnyPops' mission is to make better-for-you creamy treats using simple only ingredients.
Julie Bauch, the Broker of Acquisition and NAI Legacy’s Property Manager said, “It has been an honor to assist the JonnyPops team with their growth plans. They have an amazing story and an excellent product; the perfect combination for exponential success.”
JonnyPops was founded by two college students in 2011, using blenders and real fruit in dorm rooms. Now, JonnyPops are now sold in stores like HE-B, Whole Foods, Hy-Vee, Amazon Fresh, Wegmans, Fareway, SpartanNash, Costco, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Roundy's, Walmart, Target, Albertson's, and many other nationally known retailers. JonnyPops has been successful in part by their fruit bar sales, but also by their company model of innovation and giving back. They are constantly researching new flavors and instituting more cost-efficient production. Thus, they are able to ensure customer satisfaction and product cost efficiency. They also founded the "Kindness Is Golden" model where customers are rewarded for performing each good deed written on JonnyPops sticks. Because of the impressive business model and quality product, JonnyPops has been exploding with business opportunities. The two founders have gained a large following; they have appeared in "Forbes Under 30" and their products now are found in public schools in over 35 states for more than 5 million students.
“This is a really fun real-estate deal for investors. There will be about $3.5 Million of tenant improvements put into this facility, and the return on investment will be higher than most DSTs offer right now. We are excited to own this property, as we believe dually in the company as well as the real estate.” commented Amelia Bjorklund, Investment Analyst.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is the tax-efficient investment platform in the NAI Global Network. NAI Legacy operates as both a provider of real estate investment products and investment services. Our investment division provides our Private Clients with tax-efficient real estate investment solutions such as Delaware Statutory Trust offerings (DSTs), Funds, and Direct investment opportunities. Our service divisions provide clients with comprehensive investment solutions through brokerage, property management and accounting. Through our affiliation with the NAI Global Network, we have direct access to every major market in the United States with over 300 office locations. Our unique offerings of both product and services supported by a national network allow us to tailor investment services directly to a client’s unique investment criteria across asset classes, geography, risk-tolerance, and investment preference.
For more information on commercial real estate tax strategies, contact one of our team members found at www.nailegacy.com
