Our Daily Bread Publishing Releases Updated and Expanded “Prayers for Prodigals” from Author James Banks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the release of a new updated and expanded edition of Prayers for Prodigals: 90 Days of Prayer for Your Child, written by popular Our Daily Bread author James Banks - available now in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold. Originally released in 2011, the new version includes new content and much-requested group study material with weekly questions and prayer guides.
One of the most devastating experiences for a Christian parent is when a child walks away from faith in Jesus. James Banks has had that experience not once but twice, and he has also experienced the joy of answered prayer, of a prodigal restored.
In this updated and expanded Prayers for Prodigals, parents will be directed to the source of peace in painful circumstances. They will find weekly encouragement from a father who understands their heartbreak. And they will find daily scriptural prayers and prayer tips to help them come to the heavenly Father with gut-wrenching honesty and hope-filled persistence.
Author the Author: James Banks (D.Min, Gordon-Conwell) makes his home in Durham, North Carolina, with his wife, Cari, where James is the founding pastor of Peace Church. James’ desire to write goes back to reading Christian devotional books at age twelve. He loves to encourage others to draw close to God through a heartfelt relationship in prayer and a fresh understanding of Scripture. James’ books have been translated into several languages and include Prayers for Prodigals, Praying Together, Praying the Prayers of the Bible, Prayers for Your Children, Praying the Prayers of the Bible for Everyday Needs, Praying the Prayers of the Bible for Kids, and Hope Lies Ahead, which he co-wrote with his son, Geoffrey. You can find teaching from James on prayer with the Praying with Jesus and Our Daily Bread University’s Prayer Basics series. James is also the author of several magazine articles, is featured in the weekly Encouraging Prayer radio broadcast and podcast, and is a popular speaker for churches and retreats. For more information, visit www.JamesBanks.org.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
Brian Mayes
One of the most devastating experiences for a Christian parent is when a child walks away from faith in Jesus. James Banks has had that experience not once but twice, and he has also experienced the joy of answered prayer, of a prodigal restored.
In this updated and expanded Prayers for Prodigals, parents will be directed to the source of peace in painful circumstances. They will find weekly encouragement from a father who understands their heartbreak. And they will find daily scriptural prayers and prayer tips to help them come to the heavenly Father with gut-wrenching honesty and hope-filled persistence.
Author the Author: James Banks (D.Min, Gordon-Conwell) makes his home in Durham, North Carolina, with his wife, Cari, where James is the founding pastor of Peace Church. James’ desire to write goes back to reading Christian devotional books at age twelve. He loves to encourage others to draw close to God through a heartfelt relationship in prayer and a fresh understanding of Scripture. James’ books have been translated into several languages and include Prayers for Prodigals, Praying Together, Praying the Prayers of the Bible, Prayers for Your Children, Praying the Prayers of the Bible for Everyday Needs, Praying the Prayers of the Bible for Kids, and Hope Lies Ahead, which he co-wrote with his son, Geoffrey. You can find teaching from James on prayer with the Praying with Jesus and Our Daily Bread University’s Prayer Basics series. James is also the author of several magazine articles, is featured in the weekly Encouraging Prayer radio broadcast and podcast, and is a popular speaker for churches and retreats. For more information, visit www.JamesBanks.org.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter