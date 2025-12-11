The Secret’s Out! Erica Lane’s Christmas Single 'Secret Workshop' Climbs to #1 on iTunes

Erica Lane, "Secret Workshop"

The new hit single is featured on her new holiday album, “Here We Come a Caroling.”

'Secret Workshop' is meant to be whimsical and fun, but it also embodies an endearing tradition--the joy of being together at Christmastime.” — ERICA LANE

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Claus came early for award-winning singer-songwriter Erica Lane, whose new Christmas single “Secret Workshop” debuted at #10 on the iTunes Holiday Chart before climbing to #1 on the iTunes Worldwide Chart. The festive new song is available now on all major streaming platforms , and is featured on her new holiday album, Here We Come a Caroling, produced by eight-time GRAMMYwinner Danny Duncan (Tauren Wells, Michael W. Smith, We the Kings)."I'm thrilled that people are enjoying this tune," says Lane. "'Secret Workshop' is meant to be whimsical and fun, but it also embodies an endearing tradition--the joy of being together at Christmastime. I wrote it from a youthful and carefree perspective."With a career defined by captivating vocals and soul-stirring songwriting, Erica Lane has earned spots on the Billboard, Mediabase, and New Music Weekly charts, while her music has been featured in numerous films and television programs. A former Miss Houston and Top 10 U.S. Miss World, Lane has performed internationally, sharing the stage with notable talents including Jon Voight, George Lopez, Candace Cameron Bure, and Chonda Pierce.Lane and her world-class band are bringing holiday cheer to select cities this Christmas season, with one remaining date set for December 20th at the Plaza Theatre in El Paso, Texas. Tickets are on sale now at https://elpasolive.com/events/erica-lane-here-we-come-a-caroling For more information about Erica Lane and her upcoming album, visit www.EricaLane.com

