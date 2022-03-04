Submit Release
THE SOFTER SIDE OF JAKE PAUL

A Genie's Tail - Movie Logo

A Genie's Tail - Movie Logo

Jake Paul & Hero the Super Collie - A Genie's Tail

Jake Paul & Hero - A Genie's Tail Movie Poster

Jake Paul with the kids in the cast of A Genie's Tail

Jake Paul & Kids in the cast of A Genie's Tail

His Family Friendly Starring Role in A Genie’s Tail

All the kids in the cast loved working with Jake. He surprised us with an incredible gourmet ice cream truck on the last day of shooting. He was beyond fun to work with.”
— co-star Riley Jackson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superstar YouTube provocateur, rapper and actor turned prize fighter Jake Paul dominated news lately with an undefeated boxing streak against top former UFC fighters. Paul is also known for his personal convictions, as an antibullying advocate. Jake Paul channeled his softer side in the new family feature, A Genie’s Tail. The film screens on Saturday March 5, and Sunday March 6, 12:30 PM family matinees at Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316.

With more than 50 million followers on you tube, Instagram and TikTok alone, Paul is no stranger to family content. He was a series regular on Disney’s hit show Bizaardvark, which continues to air throughout the world for millions of young fans.

In A Genie’s Tail, Paul plays Wendell, a goofy magician who can’t quite get his tricks right. While examining a “trick” lamp, Wendell inadvertently releases a Genie (played by Kevin Farley, brother of the late Chris Farley) who must begrudgingly grant his every wish. This unleashes a comedic adventure of magic, mischief and mayhem – and two scene stealing dogs.

The story also features a trio of siblings that must stand up to defend each other against two young bullies. This theme is important to Paul. He is the founder of Boxing Bullies, a non profit with a mission "to instill self-confidence, leadership, and courage within the youth through the sport of boxing, while using our platform, voice, and social media to fight back against bullying.”

Paul co-stars with HERO, the dog that wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent, brothers Kevin and John Farley, America’s Got Talent alum Merrick Hanna, Disney’s Laura Marano (star of Austin & Ally) and up and comers, Riley Jackson (Grace and Frankie), Brady Bond (Macgyver), Hunter Payton Mendoza (Raven’s Home), Liam Kelman, and Nick Fisher (Dolittle, Puppy Dog Pals).

“Jake Paul’s comedic timing is spot on. He is hilarious and brought so much to the role of Wendell,” says writer Elisa Eliot.

“All the kids in the cast loved working with Jake, he was so supportive and generous with his time. He surprised the entire cast and crew with an incredible gourmet ice cream truck on the last day of shooting. He was beyond fun to work with,” adds co-star Riley Jackson.

A Genie’s Tail is produced by Shauna Shapiro Jackson (Executive Producer of Discovery Kids and NBC’s Flight 29 Down), David A. Jackson (Executive Producer of Discovery Kids and NBC’s Flight 29 Down and Starz Family’s The Wannabes), and Elisa Eliot (We’re Alive); and directed by the award-winning Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty, It’s A Rockabilly World!)

