AGT STAR - HERO, THE SUPER COLLIE - MAKES FILM DEBUT
Hero’s Super Collie Pals Scheduled for Red Carpet AppearancesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HERO, the world record setting border collie, that wowed judge Simon Cowell and delighted international audiences on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent, stars in the new feature movie A Genie’s Tail. This family friendly film releases theatrically at Laemmle Monica Film Center on Saturday, February 19th at 10:30 am. Morning matinees on February 19th and 20th include a red carpet, Q & A with cast, and prizes for kids. Hero’s fellow Super Collie canine actors, with their trainer Sara Carson, are scheduled to attend the premiere weekend shows and meet audience members.
In A Genie’s Tail, three children and their puppy unearth a lamp which houses two boisterous Genie brothers. By magical misadventure, one of the Genies accidentally becomes the puppy. When his master’s birthday wish backfires, the Genie transforms again - into a fully grown talking dog with unreliable, but hilarious, wish granting abilities. Hero, the Super Collie plays the Genie dog, with plenty of tricks up his furry sleeve.
Prior to shooting A Genie’s Tail, Hero placed 5th on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent. He was also featured on America’s Got Talent Champions as one of the top 50 acts in the world. Hero recently broke the Guinness World Records title for the “Most tricks performed by a dog in one minute.” At just four months old, Hero became the world’s youngest champion trick dog. He now knows over 600 behaviors and showcases many of them in his new starring film role. Hero and Sara Carson have also been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Ellen Show.
Hero shares the screen with the hilarious Kevin and John Farley, brothers of the late Chris Farley, America’s Got Talent alum Merrick Hanna, Riley Jackson (Grace and Frankie), Brady Bond (Macgyver), Hunter Payton Mendoza (Raven’s Home), Liam Kelman, and Nick Fisher (Dolittle, Puppy Dog Pals). A surprise casting is Jake Paul, social media mogul and currently undefeated professional boxer, as Wendell, the goofy, wannabe magician who releases the second Genie from the lamp and unleashes more magical mischief. Paul is no stranger to family friendly content. He was a series regular on Disney’s hit show Bizaardvark which continues to air internationally. After his work on A Genie’s Tail, Jake founded Boxing Bullies, a youth nonprofit with a mission to instill confidence, courage, leadership and combat bullying, through the sport of boxing.
Producers Shauna Shapiro Jackson and David A. Jackson have a strong track record in producing and distributing family fare. For television, the pair executive produced Flight 29 Down for NBC with Discovery Kids, which also launched Cartoon Network’s Boomerang Channel in Latin America. The Jacksons’ live action children’s series The Wannabes premiered on Starz Family in the US and was HBO Family Latin America’s number one show. The team produced several animated series, including Ape Escape based on the Sony Playstation game for NickToons with Frederator Studios (Fairly Odd Parents). A Genie’s Tail was also produced by Elisa Eliot (We’re Alive); and directed by the award-winning Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty, It’s A Rockabilly World!). A Genie’s Tail is suitable for audiences of all ages.
