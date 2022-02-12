SC GLOBAL MEDIA INKS DEAL WITH LAEMMELE THEATRES FOR FAMILY FEATURE RELEASE - A GENIE’S TAIL
FUN-FILLED AUDIENCE EXPERIENCE PLANNED FOR OPENING WEEKENDLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SC Global Media’s Tons of Fun Productions has partnered with Laemmle Theatres to release the family feature film, A Genie’s Tail. The movie premieres at the Laemmle Monica in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 19th, with 11 AM screenings through a run of weekend matinees. The opening weekend screenings include festive red-carpet receptions on Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, with audience giveaways, Q&A with talent, prizes for kids, and more. For ticket information.
The family friendly A Genie’s Tail is not typical screening fare for Laemmele Theatres chain of independent cinemas, based in Southern California. President of Laemmele Theaters, Greg Laemmle, recognized that older movie lovers have been cautious returning to movie theaters in the wake of Covid-19 precautions. In response, Laemmle considered an audience that is keen to return to a big screen experience; parents eager to bring normalcy back to ‘family fun’ activities.
A Genie’s Tail story follows a trio of siblings and their puppy that unearth a genie’s lamp, home to two boisterous genie brothers, Joe and Moe. Through magical misadventure, genie Moe fulfills his master’s birthday wish by becoming a fully grown talking dog - with an impressive repertoire of tricks up his furry sleeve. The genie dog’s attempts to grant wishes for his new master and reunite with his brother, as well as the meddling of a couple of would-be bullies, lead to comical blunders before the very happy ending.
A Genie’s Tail stars include Hero, the border collie that captivated audiences and Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent; the hilarious Kevin and John Farley, brothers of the late Chris Farley; America’s Got Talent alum Merrick Hanna, Laura Marano (Disney’s Austin & Ally), Riley Jackson (Grace and Frankie), Brady Bond (Macgyver), Hunter Payton Mendoza (Raven’s Home), Liam Kelman, and Nick Fisher (Dolittle, Puppy Dog Pals). A surprise casting is actor, social media superstar, and currently undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul, as the lovable, scene-stealing Wendell, a goofy magician who can’t quite get his tricks right. Paul is no stranger to family friendly content. He was a series regular and fan favorite on Disney’s hit show Bizaardvark, which continues to air throughout the world.
The Laemmle Theatre chain follows the National Association of Theater Owners’ CinemaSafe protocols, along with the Los Angeles County Health Department orders, including masks being required for all customers and employees, reserved seating buffering one seat on the left and right between ticket purchasing groups, high end MERV-14 AC filters changed regularly, boosted fan speeds, enhanced auditorium cleaning and more.
Producers Shauna Shapiro Jackson and David A. Jackson of SC Global Media produce and distribute hit family fare. Executive Producers of Flight 29 Down for NBC with Discovery Kids, their series also launched Cartoon Network’s Boomerang Channel in Latin America. Their live action children’s series The Wannabes premiered on Starz Family and was HBO Family Latin America’s number one show. Credits include several animated series, including Ape Escape for NickToons with Frederator Studios (Fairly Odd Parents). A Genie’s Tale was also produced by Elisa Eliot (We’re Alive); and directed by the award-winning Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty, It’s A Rockabilly World!)
