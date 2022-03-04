Submit Release
2022 Maine Agriculture In the Classroom Summer Teachers Institute

Maine Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) is hosting a summer institute for teachers. All participants will leave with armloads of materials, megabytes of technology, and new partnerships and ideas for integrating agriculture into your classrooms.

At this educator workshop, participants will receive 22 contact hours or 2.2 CEU’s from the University of Maine for recertification credit.

This year, the group will visit the Rogers Farm Forage and Crop Research Facility in Old Town, which is a learning space for researchers, commercial farmers, UMaine students, and home gardeners. Now, through a partnership with the Old Town Elementary School garden team, the farm also serves as a learning space for local elementary school students. Participants will learn more about how the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Old Town Elementary School garden team collaborate on initiatives, including their 4th grade potato project and food security efforts.

Those participating will receive 22 contact hours or 2.2 CEU’s from the University of Maine for re-certification credit. The cost of this training will be $150 per participant before July 15th ($400+ value), and $200 after this date (space permitting), which includes lodging (single occupancy), travel, and meals for up to 35 educators for the 3 days.

Scholarships are also available for Maine teachers. Apply by email to maitc@maine.gov. For more information, visit the MAITC website or reach out to them at 207.287.5522 or maitca@maine.gov.

