Roadway Closure - Rt 125 E and W in Bridport - Shut Down

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 125 East Bound and West Bound in Bridport is closed in the area of 2005 VT Route 125 due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

