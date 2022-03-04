Roadway Closure - Rt 125 E and W in Bridport - Shut Down
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 125 East Bound and West Bound in Bridport is closed in the area of 2005 VT Route 125 due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Lydia Pedigo
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police B Troop
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster Vt. 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 Fax