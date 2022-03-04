Draw results available for spring bear controlled hunts

Spring bear controlled hunt draw results are available now.

The results have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system, GoOutdoorsIdaho.com. Hunters can check their GoOutdoorsIdaho account to view their controlled hunt tags draw results for spring black bear. Email notifications will be sent to those who provided an email address on their profile.

Those without a GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account can get step-by-step instructions for how to set one up on the Controlled Hunt Results web page.

Hunters who were successful in the draw can purchase the controlled hunt tag through their GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account, at any Fish and Game regional office location, at any license vendor location, or by calling 1-800-554-8685. Tags purchased online or over the phone will include an additional convenience fee and will be mailed to the mailing address on file.

Hunters who were successful in the draw will still receive a notification card by mail by mid-March, however, it is the responsibility of hunters to find out their draw results for hunts. Those who do not have access to the internet can either wait to receive their notification card, or visit a Fish and Game license vendor to determine draw status.

Hunters who already have a general season bear tag may exchange their general season bear tag for the appropriate controlled hunt tag. Alternatively, they may keep their general season bear tag and purchase a controlled hunt bear tag.

Any exchanges of tags must be completed at a Fish and Game office, and reduced priced tags or second bear tags cannot be exchanged for a controlled hunt tag.