TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER KICKS OFF 2022 SCHOOL BREAKFAST WEEK

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has announced the start of School Breakfast Week, beginning Monday, March 7th through March 11th. The annual event recognizes how a healthy school breakfast prepares students for a successful day. Every school day nutrition teams in Texas partner with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to serve meals through the School Breakfast Program. School Breakfast Week recognizes their hard work and TDA supports these efforts by providing cafeteria posters, participation meal stickers, menus, morning announcements and other resources featuring TDA’s theme for 2022, Feed Your Creativity with a Healthy School Breakfast.

“My hat’s off to the dedicated professionals who strive to provide good nutrition in the school cafeteria,” Commissioner Miller said. “Eating a healthy school breakfast is a win for everyone and fuels success for students in the classroom. It’s important that we give every young Texan the tools they need to create healthy habits that will last a lifetime. Each year our fine folks at TDA work hard to ensure our school nutrition teams have the resources they need during School Breakfast Week and throughout the year.”

Special School Breakfast Week menus developed by TDA also feature recipes using Texas agricultural products. These efforts support Commissioner Miller’s Farm Fresh Initiative and help Texas students associate healthy school meals with Texas agriculture.

Supporting School Breakfast Week celebrations and other initiatives that engage students in learning about healthy lifestyles and Texas agriculture is a priority for TDA. Our nutrition program partnerships offer unique opportunities for ensuring our future leaders of Texas understand that learning about good nutrition can be fun, exciting, and educational.

“I urge every teacher and parent to learn more about School Breakfast Week and TDA’s other healthy living initiatives, go to SquareMeals.org/SBW. Let’s have a great School Breakfast Week!” Miller said.

