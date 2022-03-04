Submit Release
$113 Million on the Line for Friday’s Mega Millions Drawing

Unclaimed $50,000 Powerball ticket expiring in 10 days

JACKSON, MISS. –Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot has climbed to $113 million, and the clock is ticking for two Mississippi Lottery winners to claim big prizes – or lose them.

Saturday jackpots are increasing, also, with Powerball® growing to $84 million and Mississippi Match 5 reaching $133,000.

Unclaimed Big Wins

A Mississippi Lottery player now has 10 days to redeem a $50,000 Powerball® prize from the Sept. 15, 2021, drawing. The player has until March 14, 2022, to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased from Circle K on Main St. in Madison. The winning numbers for that date were 01-04-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25 and a Powerplay of 3X.

Additionally, a Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket worth $185,000 is set to expire June 14. It was purchased at Circle K on Highway 49, Florence, for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing. The numbers drawn for that date were: 04-12- 22- 23- 24.

New Games

Tuesday, March 1, the latest family of scratch-offs debuted in Mississippi Lottery retailers around the state.

$1—Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.85. Win up to $7,000.

$2—Fiery Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Sizzling Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.47. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Blistering Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4:02. Win up to $200,000.

