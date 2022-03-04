Tubman Bicentennial Tours at Blackbird State Forest

SMYRNA, Del. (March 4, 2022) — Delaware’s Urban and Community Forestry Program is sponsoring “Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Underground Railroad Experience Walking Tours” at Blackbird State Forest to celebrate Harriet Tubman’s unique connection to Blackbird State Forest and commemorate the bicentennial of her birth in 1822. The tours will take place on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. and on Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at Blackbird State Forest, 502 Blackbird Forest Road, Smyrna, 19977.

There is no cost to the public, but space is limited and advance registration is required at https://harriet-tubman-200-blackbird.eventbrite.com/

“Conductor” Dee Patterson – acclaimed storyteller, historian and nationally certified cultural interpretive guide – will take participants on a powerful journey on the Underground Railroad to experience the natural world that shaped the inspirational life of Harriet Tubman. Patterson, who brings her unique research-based narratives, poetic storytelling and creative energy to each visitor experience, is the CEO and founder of UGR3DAY Underground Railroad Experiences Inc. (https://ugr3day.com)

Please note: This event features an outdoor two-mile hike requires a moderate level of fitness to keep pace with the tour. Also, attendees should note that the subject matter will include a realistic discussion of slavery and material is intended primarily for adults and children over 12.

2022 marks the 200th anniversary of Tubman’s birth in Maryland. Tubman specifically mentioned a place called “Blackbird” as one of her landmarks as she traveled through Delaware, but her precise pathways and stops there are unknown. It’s possible that Blackbird might have referred to one of the free black communities that existed in the area. Today, the 6,000-acre Blackbird State Forest still evokes the landscapes that freedom-seekers and their guides likely encountered on their perilous journeys northward. Blackbird is an official stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Historic Byway. (http://harriettubmanbyway.org)