More about Moultrie Woman Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Moultrie, GA (March 4, 2022) – On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Tia Marie Turner, age 31, of Moultrie, Georgia, traveling southbound on Georgia Highway 33 towards Moultrie, Georgia. As a result of the traffic stop, one kilogram of methamphetamine and a 9 mm handgun were seized. Turner was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. 

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

