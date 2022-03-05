U.S. Senator Joe Manchin Receives George Marshall from State Funeral for World War II Veterans

State Funeral for World War II Veterans Logo Joe Manchin and Bill McNutt

The State Funeral for World War II Veterans organization announced U.S. Senator from West Virginia, the Honorable Joe Manchin, III receives its highest award.

Lee William "Bill" McNutt and his team are organized in 46 States. It is impressive that over a dozen state legislatures have passed their resolution.” — United State Senator Joe Manchin

DALLAS, TX, US, March 5, 2022 -- The State Funeral for World War II Veterans organization announced today that U.S. Senator, the Honorable Joe Manchin, III (D-WV) received the 2022 national George Marshall Award on Feb 22, 2022 at a special ceremony in Charleston, West Virginia. The honor recognizes a patriotic American who best celebrates the sacrifice, resilience, and service of the 16 million women and men who served in our Armed Forces during World War II. Previous winners of the award include fellow West Virginia World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams in 2020, Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) in 2019 and World War II Medal of Honor recipient Charles Coolidge in 2021.

State Funeral for World War II Veterans is dedicated to convincing President Joe Biden to use his sole authority to designate a State Funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Hershel "Woody" Williams. In total, 473 Americans received given our nation’s highest military honor during the Second World War. Today, only one remains, Corporal Williams. His MOH action was on Iwo Jima in 1945.

Lee William "Bill" McNutt, Co-Founder and Chairman said " Mr. Manchin was taught in his formative years by scout leaders, football coaches, and Sunday school teachers who were World War II Veterans. He grew up hearing stories about local heroes like Private Richard Earl Gregor who was born in Farmington in 1926. "

Senator Manchin upon receiving the award said "Bill McNutt and his team are trying to provide a final salute for all 16 million women and men who wore our nation's uniform through a State Funeral for Woody Williams. Mitt Romney, Shelley Capito and I have introduced a resolution requesting a state funeral and authorizing the use of the Capitol rotunda for the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. This needs to happen."

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Williams said the following upon receiving the award in 2020. “Soon the World War II generation will be extinct. A State Funeral for the last of us to go will be part of history that cannot be erased. We can never do enough to thank the World War II Generation who gave us the world we enjoy today.”

This effort is the brainchild of McNutt’s 10-year-old daughter, Rabel, a public- school student, in honor of her godfather, United States Army Staff Sergeant Walter Ehlers, the oldest holder of the Congressional Medal of Honor when he died in 2014. He received the medal for his gallantry during The Battle for Normandy in France, June 1944.

Five Star U.S. Army General George Marshall led the American military during World War II. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called him “the organizer of the Allied Victory in the Second World War.” He was Army Chief of Staff from 1939 till 1945. Marshall later served as Secretary of State under President Truman where he crafted the Marshall Plan for the economic recovery of Europe. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953.