Galveston County Fair & Rodeo Musical Act Announced

The legendary Robert Earl Keen will be making a final appearance at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo before he retires later this year.

Jon Stork will be bringing his top-charting talent to the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo.

Live music returns to the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo

We are excited to be able to return the fair and rodeo for our community, the kids, and our volunteers”
— Ebbie Thurmond, Galveston County Fair and Rodeo President
HITCHCOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grab a hat and dust off those boots; the 2022 Galveston County Fair and Rodeo returns from April 22 to April 30. Family fun, fair food favorites, livestock shows, and rodeo action will be all part of the Fair's 9-day run. In addition, the iconic Seafood and BBQ cookoff competitions will be returning in full force. "We are excited to be able to return the fair and rodeo for our community, the kids, and our volunteers," says Ebbie Thurmond, Galveston County Fair and Rodeo President. "It is a tradition that we work hard for and look forward to." Unfortunately, in 2020, the Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, and in 2021 the schedule was modified, leaving little to no revenue for the Fair association.

The entertainment lineup is packed with six talented musical acts returning live music to Fair days. Texas Music icon Robert Earl Keen will be taking the stage on Saturday, April 23. Keen has announced his plans to retire from touring said, "I have been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electric and magical folks throughout my life." The opportunity to see Keen at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo will be a fascinating night of good music and full of unmeasurable memories. A native of Houston, Keen, as singer/songwriter, has 12 studio albums and seven live albums in his nearly four decades-long career. Returning to our Fair is the crowd-pleasing Drew Fish Band, who will open for Keen.

The Texas Music explosion of talent continues with Jon Stork playing on Saturday, April 30. Stork currently is on a nationwide tour that has him playing all over the mid-west and beyond. Stork's music continues to top the Texas Music charts with several top 10 songs from his latest album Radio Cowboy. Fellow Texas Music artist, Cody Wayne, will be opening for Stork.

Kicking off our Fair on Friday, April 22, is the all-time favorite '80s throwback band; the Spazmatics to entertain the crowd. On Friday, April 29, the ultimate rock-n-roll cover band, Bag of Donuts, will return to the Fair for a night of rocking fun.

Despite the pandemic, the board and staff were able to award $47,000.00 in Fair Scholarships to deserving youth in 2021. We want to thank everyone who donated to the scholarship fund for 2021. A special thank you to the Best in the West Cook-off team, the Novosad Family and the families of Paul Tibaldo, Richard Ware, Renee' Dillon, Mike King, Sonny Sewell, and Steve Williams for additional financial support of the scholarship program. Also, in 2021 the Junior Auction, Junior Commercial Heifer Auction, Commitment Sales and sales from the Ag Mechanics Show generated over $980,00.00 for youth exhibitors.

Tickets for the 2022 Galveston County Fair and Rodeo will go on sale soon. Ticket will include access to shopping vendors, fair food vendors, rodeo, and the concert during the Fair's run at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, Texas. For ticket information and a full schedule of events, visit our website at http://galvestoncountyfair.com.

