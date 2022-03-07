Manufacturing Podcasts Posting This Week for Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls
JacketMediaCo Continues Production of Must-Listen and Fan-Favorite Podcasts for 2022
Our outlook is that the pandemic may be waning, including any new variants, but we say that with cautious optimism.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JacketMediaCo, a producer of must-listen and fan-favorite podcasts, will post several podcasts this week that can be found at www.jacketmediaco.com, including new episodes on Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls. Today, Nancy LeMaster, Committee Chair for the Institute for Supply Management (www.ismworld.org) joins show host Tim Grady to discuss the Hospital ISM Report on Business(R). This discussion reveals the situation at hospitals across the country that have been massively impacted by the influx of COVID patients. "The hospitals feel healthcare demand first because patients flood into the ER. If elective procedures are increasing, it is because the demand for beds for COVID patients is decreasing. Our outlook is that the pandemic may be waning, including any new variants, but we say that with cautious optimism," said LeMaster. Tune in to find out what hospitals experienced in February in this insightful conversation.
— Nancy LeMaster
On Tuesday, Dr. Barry Sample, Senior Director for Science and Technology at Quest Diagnostics, discusses drug testing at businesses across America, where the mere presence of a drug-testing program substantially reduces the incident rate of drug use and related workplace mishaps. Dr. Sample uses anonymized drug test results extrapolations to develop programs for business and industry to observe and reduce drug use for increased safety and productivity. One interesting finding is that employees actually appreciate a drug-testing program because it creates a safer work environment. Listen to this discussion to learn more insights into drug testing if you are considering a program for your company.
Also on Tuesday, March 8, Katya Echazarretra, an electrical engineer, joins host Emily Soloby on Hazard Girls to discuss Katya's educational journey in STEM from high school through her pursuit of her master's degree in electrical engineering at Johns Hopkins University. "My educational journey was not a straight shot. There is a lack of women in electrical engineering and implicit biases that we face on a daily basis. My mission is to help women be better prepared for their experiences as a woman in STEM," said Echazarreta. The ability of Katya to convey to women the importance of pursuing STEM education and career path is powerfully communicated in this inspiring conversation. Having worked on 5 NASA missions, including Perseverance and Europa Clipper, part of Katya's life mission is to help women succeed on their STEM journey.
On Wednesday, March 9, Lora Cecere, CEO and Founder of Supply Chain Insights, joins The WAM Podcast host Rosemary Coates, to talk about why we have historic supply chain practices as much as we have best practices. Exploring the art of the possible to discover opportunities to drive improvement is a key theme in this podcast. Listeners can expect to gain an understanding of how we learn from the past to relearn to capture opportunities in their company's supply chain.
About JacketMediaCo:
JacketMediaCo (JMC) is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman that is posted monthly. JMC has created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. https://jacketmediaco.com/
About Manufacturing Talk Radio:
Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast presenting breaking news, technology developments, business trends, and economic forecasts with industry experts, business executives, thought leaders, academics, association officials, and government representatives about the topics of greatest interest to small, medium, and large manufacturing companies.
Hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady create casual conversations with guests that are in-depth, insightful, and informative and are intended to educate and often entertain any listener working in or aligned with the manufacturing industry. Comments from guests include:
• “We want to thank Tim and Lew and the wonderful team at Manufacturing Talk Radio for our chance to talk about CMMC and the struggles facing manufacturing and cyber security. It was extremely helpful in promoting our message and expanding our business. Everyone on our team thinks the world of your team and your mission. Keep up the great work.”
• “The podcast interview was absolutely awesome, truthful and you guys walked us through a very real and appreciated discussion.”
• “I have been a frequent guest on Manufacturing Talk Radio over the years and deeply appreciate the interaction and quality. The importance of the manufacturing community can't be overestimated and this show provides insights and observations rarely seen in other media. The people brought to interact are truly the thought leaders in the industry and Tim and Lew bring them to the audience in an up-close and personal way.”
The podcast has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts and can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/ with video episodes posted on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/Mfgtalkradio
About The WAM Podcast:
The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. The podcast can be on your favorite podcast app or at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
About Hazard Girls:
Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. The podcast can be on your favorite podcast app or at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
Lewis A Weiss
Manufacturing Talk Radio
+1 973-808-8300
email us here