NetCentrics Announces Air National Guard Contract Award for Wraith™, a SaaS Cybersecurity Solution
Wraith enables cyber operations in on-premise, cloud, and hybrid mission partner environments, securing our nation
This SaaS solution is unique because of its fluidity between cloud, on-prem, and hybrid solutions.”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and telecommunications solutions and services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community, today announced they have won a contract award from the Air National Guard (ANG) to implement Wraith, a new technical solution to enable mission-critical defensive cyber operations in multi-cloud environments. Along with partner Darley Defense, the software as a service (SaaS) product will provide end-to-end connectivity and tooling across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid mission partner environments.
— Kenny Cushing, CEO
Designed exclusively for the ANG’s Cyber Cloud Operations Platform (CCOP) requirement, Wraith will enable an agile pipeline to deploy a range of defensive and offensive cyber missions on behalf of the United States’ Air National Guard.
As outlined in the ANG’s unclassified specifications when seeking a cybersecurity platform, Wraith’s capabilities are cloud service provider agnostic. Wraith includes NIST approved crypto tunneling and near instant software deployments. Importantly, Wraith can support all 20 Cyberspace Operations Squadrons simultaneously with minimal footprint across geographically separated locations.
“This SaaS solution is unique because of its fluidity between cloud, on-prem, and hybrid solutions,” says Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics’ CEO. “It will benefit the Air National Guard immensely because it solves for a light, flexible solution that can be rapidly deployed and removed without a trace, moving across networks like a ghost – hence, its name. We have a proven culture and methodology of rapidly and cost-effectively solving organizations’ hardest cybersecurity and IT challenges. As a former Guardsman, I have a vested interest in ensuring their mission success.”
NetCentrics has provided leading-edge cybersecurity and enterprise IT solutions since 1995. The company was on site at the Pentagon during 9/11 and later four employees won the Outstanding Civilian Service Award for work getting the Pentagon’s digital infrastructure back online quickly. As a trusted partner to the U.S. government and military, the Wraith SaaS solution is the culmination of work involving a variety of new and emerging technologies.
NetCentrics is partnering with Darley Defense to provide this solution. Darley has served the world’s Fire and Emergency Services and Defense organizations since 1908. Darley provides equipment solutions to military and first responder communities, from manufacturing bases in the Midwest. The company has offices in six countries around the globe.
About NetCentrics
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private sector. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.
About W.S. Darley & Co
Founded in 1908, W.S. Darley & Co. (Darley) remains a family owned and operated business, supplying the highest quality equipment solutions to its military and first responder customers. With origins in equipment distribution and Midwest manufacturing, Darley offers a family of leading innovative emergency equipment brands and solutions. Darley prides itself on delivering the highest quality solutions and services from its corporate headquarters in Itasca, IL, and its ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing operations in Chippewa Falls, WI, and Janesville, IA. Darley also maintains offices is six countries worldwide.
Katie McCaskey
NetCentrics
+1 703-714-7345
email us here