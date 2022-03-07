Cayuga Centers expands and renews community based intervention programs serving Albany County children and families
Cayuga Centers brings Multisystemic Family Therapy and Functional Family Therapy-Therapeutic Case Management to Albany CountyALBANY, NY, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the longest-standing continuous provider of preventive family services in the region, Cayuga Centers has recently signed three contracts with the County of Albany Department of Children Youth and Families. A new program has been added and two existing programs have been expanded.
The new program is a Multisystemic Family Therapy (MST) program which is equipped to serve approximately 60 youth and families annually. The MST program’s main goal is to prevent further progression or entry into the juvenile justice system by improving family functioning, addressing emotional stability, concrete needs, and interpersonal skills of parents and youth. It will also increase protective factors while decreasing risk factors by removing barriers to treatment and fostering successful engagement by children and youth.
As for the extended programs, Cayuga Centers has renewed its contract for its long-standing Functional Family Therapy-Therapeutic Case Management (FFT-TCM) program, which will transition to the Functional Family Therapy model. The organization has also renewed a second contract for its Intensive Family Support (IFSP) program – IFSP will now incorporate the evidence-based tool, Motivational Interviewing (MI), in order to expand the tools available to the families they serve.
The organization is actively hiring Case Workers, Supervisors, Clinicians, and other positions to support the expansion of its programs in the Albany region. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ competitive salaries, hybrid schedule, generous paid time off, and robust benefits visit their careers page at cayugacenters.org/career
Cayuga Centers is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Their services and employment are provided in a nondiscriminatory manner, without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, ancestry, religious creed, disability, and age.
About Cayuga Centers:
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services in Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, and over 30 counties throughout NYS. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves over 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org for more information.
