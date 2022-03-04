Deep South Companies Prepare To Launch New Main Street Entrepreneur Focused News & Information Portal

Troy Dooly - The Beachside CEO

Troy Dooly - The Beachside CEO Refocuses Deep South Companies To Provide News & Info For Main Street Business With The Launch Of BusinessNewsDesk.com

I am proud of the shift we are making back to the basics of serving Main Street Entrepreneurs by giving them what they have asked us for!” — Troy Dooly - The Beachside CEO

DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep South Companies Inc, launched its first news and information website back in 2005. At that time they focused on the direct sales industry, and the website MLMHelpDesk.com became the #1 internet location for information, education, and training for the Network Marketing community.In 2008 the company launched a new brand for its founder, Troy Dooly - The Beachside CEO, and very quickly the brand grew through audio and video content. Today, some of the oldest podcast episodes, as well as YouTube videos, still receive tens of thousands of downloads on an annual basis."I have been focusing on shifting the company focus since early 2020 when it became clear due to Covid, more and more folks would be shifting to home-based or freelance careers, as we say the statistics prove out the fact across the globe wanted more control of their time, energy and financial futures," says Dooly.Even before the Covid Pandemic hit, we saw stats showing that over 5% of workers had already shifted to permanent home-based careers, and when adding in remote workers the stats rose to 2/3 of the working class in America alone. This came from Vox's Recode article, by Rani Molle, October. 9th, 2019. In another article on Forbes.com, December 2020, Caroline Castrillon, shared that folks working from home would double in 2021.Deep South, has continued to study the stats coming from the largest social networking sites, as well as authorities in content marketing. As the information continued to pour in, the company made the decision to shift its main focus back to where its roots had begun - delivering valuable content as a media and publishing house.Joe Pulizzi, known as the Godfather of Content Marketing, and founder of The Tilt has just released the "2021 Content Entrepreneur Benchmark Research" study. This study of over 1400 participants shows the need and desire for fresh and reliable information. "You can’t listen to a podcast, read an article, or scroll through a Twitter feed without seeing something about the creator economy. It’s everywhere in business and marketing," writes Joe Pulizzi.BusinessNewsDesk.com will be the first of several niche-focused news and information portals that will serve the up-and-coming Main Street entrepreneur, be that the work-from-home, side-gig, freelancer, or someone just launching a brick and mortar business.About:Deep South Companies Inc., is a global creative media house, which focuses on purpose-inspired advisory services and content creation. We live by our core values and the Ethos in which we first launched. We believe our #1 purpose is to help those we serve reach theirs! In a nutshell, we believe its’ best to be honest and cool, pretend we are something we’re not! We also love hanging out at Disney World and playing at the beach! By the way, we don't really have a website, so you can check out Troy's site.Troy Bio: Troy Dooly is recognized internationally as an influential voice in the business community by both critics and proponents alike. His primary focus is on purpose-inspired communication, leadership impact, influencing community behaviors, and corporate compliance strategies.Dooly is a founding member and former Board of Directors of the Association of Network Marketing Professionals, Social Networking Association, former radio show host and news director on the Home Business Radio Network, a faculty member with the DS Edge Educational Conferences, and has been named to the Direct Sales Hall Of Fame by his peers. He is the father of nine kids and married to his highschool sweetheart, and best selling author, Paige Dooly.

