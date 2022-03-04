Cayuga Centers Expands its Leadership Team
Lorraine Sánchez, COO New York City Child Welfare Programs
Christopher Graber, EVP for Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Programs
Cayuga Centers announces Lorraine Sánchez and Christopher Graber as additions to its leadership team.AUBURN, NY, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to continue on a path of growth and improvement Cayuga Centers has expanded its leadership team from five to seven members. The original team consisted of two operating officers, a financial officer, a CEO, and a quality officer - positions that have been integral to the growth of the organization over the past 10 years.
The two new additions to the leadership team are a Chief Operating Officer of New York City Child Welfare Programs and an Executive Vice President (EVP) for Other States’ Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Programs.
The Chief Operating Officer of Child Welfare Programs position is held by Lorraine Sánchez and will be focused on the New York City area. As a New York City native and proud product of the city’s public school system, Sánchez knows exactly what the children and families of NYC need. In this role she will ensure all existing operations run seamlessly while simultaneously finding new services to meet the needs of the community.
The Executive VP for Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Programs position is held by Christopher Graber and will be focused on any state outside of the New York region. Graber has already managed with great success the growth and operations of some of Cayuga Centers’ major programs in Florida and Pennsylvania. In this new role, Graber would take that success further and expand the organization’s programs and services to any state where families need them.
The expansion of the leadership team comes at a time when Cayuga Centers is experiencing exponential growth. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the emotional and psychological needs of families and children in the U.S. is an issue that unfortunately won't be solved overnight and instead, it has been exasperated by economic hardship, the COVID-19 global pandemic, and racial inequality.
It has always been Cayuga Centers’ mission to meet the needs of children and families no matter what - the organization does this by extending its programs where they are needed and when unique issues arise, by adding evidence-based services in order to aid families regardless of their circumstances.
Cayuga Centers’ President and CEO Edward Myers Hayes says the expansion of Cayuga Centers leadership team is “a step towards that goal and we hope to work in conjunction with our local communities to make that goal a reality”.
About Cayuga Centers:
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services in Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, and over 30 counties throughout NYS. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves over 10,000 individuals and families annually.
Cayuga Centers is actively hiring for a wide range of positions all across its different regions. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ competitive salaries, hybrid schedule, generous paid time off, and robust benefits visit their careers page.
Cayuga Centers is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Their services and employment are provided in a nondiscriminatory manner, without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, ancestry, religious creed, disability, and age.
