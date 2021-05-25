BenzForce Announces Grand Opening of Wicked Injection
BenzForce is moving performance diesel injection services into the new companySPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenzForce LLC is proud to announce the launch of Wicked Injection, a performance diesel injection service. Wicked Injection is authorized by Dieselmeken AB (Sweden) and BenzForce LLC to resell their products.
Wicked Injection, located in Spicewood, Texas, has roots in the Bosch M and MW injection pump upgrade sector and specializes in the late 1980s through late 1990s models diesel engine pump upgrades for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. Wicked Injection is a partner of BenzForce, LLC, is a provider and developer of performance products for Mercedes-Benz parts.
“I see Wicked Injection growing rapidly beyond the Mercedes market once all equipment and knowledge has been acquired, and unfortunately, the BenzForce brand sets limitations with just its name.” said a spokesperson for Wicked Injection. “We would eventually like to cater to all vehicle makes that make sense. In addition to expansion beyond vehicle manufacturers, the nature of the activities performed is different from those of BenzForce. The fuel system offering has grown to the point where it needed its own resources to manage and operate as we enter markets beyond Mercedes.”
Wicked Injection will continue to work closely with its partner companies as it grows its internal capabilities. Additionally, it will seek to continue its long-standing relationship with Dieselmeken AB, a Swedish company specializing in fuel injection parts for the diesel aftermarket, as it on-boards other non-competing products from other vendors.
For more information, visit wickedinjection.com or BenzForce.com
Rodney McCabe
BenzForce LLC
info@benzforce.com